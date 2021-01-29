Stroll from savory to sweet

Hungry for the savory and the sweet in a single excursion? The shopping plaza at 4767 U.S. 90 in Marianna has two anchoring eateries just a few steps from each other, one featuring entrees, the other desserts and coffee.

The Wharf Casual Seafood café can serve up the salty from a big menu that has everything from bacon-wrapped shrimp with drawn butter to fried pickled okra and fried green tomato BLTs.

Just a couple doors down, Milk and Honey can satisfy your sweet tooth with decadent frappés, custom coffees, milkshakes and more.

And next Saturday, Feb. 6, Green Gate Olive Grove owners David and Sally Gist are taking their gourmet oils to Milk and Honey for a tasting. The event will highlight how the Milk and Honey sweets can pair with the signature oils from Green Gate for unexpected spoons full of goodness.

And there’s always that end-of-day experience to consider — exploring how those Green Gate oils might pair with the evening entrees from The Wharf down the way. The tasting at Milk and Honey begins at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 5 p.m.