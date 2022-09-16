Struggling households can apply for water bill help

The Jackson County Senior Citizens organization announced Tuesday that it is now accepting applications for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program that may help eligible households and families afford water and wastewater services, the group said in a press release.
“Eligible households that have had their water services cut off or have received notice that their water services are in danger of being turned off can apply for assistance…with the possibility that their bill may be paid through this new program. Program runs through September 2023 or until the funds run out. Certain qualifications do apply,” the release stated.
For more information, contact Jackson County Senior Citizens in the Graceville area at 850-263-2774 or 850-263-4650, and in the Marianna area at 850-482-5028 or 850-482-4914.