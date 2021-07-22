Stuart Wiggins to retire from Jackson County School District in October

He had to quit drafting house plans because any association with contractors in that aspect of his life could have represented the appearance of a conflict once he got into the administrative realm at work, and especially in his job as Facilities and Construction Director.

But he didn’t have much time for side concerns at that point anyway. “I had to work a lot of extra hours once I got into administration, but this job was a great place for me because, for one thing, as a former teacher I understood what teachers needed in terms of their space, and it also fit right into my business background,” he said.

Wiggins said he said he’s been fortunate in his years with the Jackson County school system.

“I’ve worked under four different superintendents and they’ve all been good to me, even going through the tough years when we were building two schools at the same time,” he said.

Wiggins said he’s also been blessed at home.