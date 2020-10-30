 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student Support Services accepting applications
0 comments
CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Student Support Services accepting applications

  • 0
Student Support Services accepting applications

The Chipola College TRiO Student Support Services (SSS) Program is currently accepting applications for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Chipola College TRiO Student Support Services (SSS) Program is currently accepting applications for the 2020-21 academic year.

The SSS program helps increase student retention and graduation rates and facilitate transfers to four-year colleges for students who wish to continue their education at other institutions. In addition, SSS collaborates with Chipola’s award winning Academic Center for Excellence (ACE), where students receive free tutoring from peers and faculty members.

SSS participants are introduced to college resources, university campus tours, a team of faculty and administrators, dedicated peer mentors and committed program professionals.

Students receive services designed to develop the necessary skills and strategies to succeed in all aspects of college life.

For more information, visit www.chipola.edu/sss. Contact the SSS office at 850-718-2431 or chipolasss@chipola.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Making history, play by play
Local

Making history, play by play

  • Updated

At the tender age of 14, Kelis Garrett has earned a place in the annals of history at Marianna High School, the young African-American scoring…

Local

Altha teen critically injured

  • Updated

A 17-year-old male resident of Altha was critically injured Monday when he fell from the top of a sports utility vehicle as the driver entered…

Local

Alford man dies in crash

  • Updated

A 19-year-Alford man was killed in a Washington County traffic crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert