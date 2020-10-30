Student Support Services accepting applications

The Chipola College TRiO Student Support Services (SSS) Program is currently accepting applications for the 2020-21 academic year.

The SSS program helps increase student retention and graduation rates and facilitate transfers to four-year colleges for students who wish to continue their education at other institutions. In addition, SSS collaborates with Chipola’s award winning Academic Center for Excellence (ACE), where students receive free tutoring from peers and faculty members.

SSS participants are introduced to college resources, university campus tours, a team of faculty and administrators, dedicated peer mentors and committed program professionals.

Students receive services designed to develop the necessary skills and strategies to succeed in all aspects of college life.

For more information, visit www.chipola.edu/sss. Contact the SSS office at 850-718-2431 or chipolasss@chipola.edu.