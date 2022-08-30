 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Submerged truck found and hauled from river at Neal’s Landing

On Monday, Aug. 29, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a fisherman reporting he may have located a vehicle in the Chattahoochee River at Neal’s Landing Park.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, as well as Houston County Search and Rescue, responded at the request of Sheriff Edenfield. The divers located the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night.

At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the vehicle, a red GMC Sonoma, was pulled out of the river by Ray’s Garage, with assistance from JCSO Deputies and Houston County Search and Rescue.

The JCSO Investigations Division made contact with the owner, and is now working with the Benton County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to investigate further.

