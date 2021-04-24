 Skip to main content
Summer ‘Fast Track Enroll Now Scholarship’ offered at Chipola
Chipola College will offer the “Fast Track Enroll Now Scholarship” for Summer Session II, which begins June 28.

The partial scholarship will be awarded to four 2021 graduating high school seniors who will be first-time-in-college students and enroll in either an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science program. The scholarship dollars can be used toward tuition and/or books only during the Summer II semester. Registration for Summer II classes is ongoing through June 24.

Applications for the scholarship are due May 20. Visit the foundation website for the application at chipola.edu/foundation or phone 850-718-2404.

