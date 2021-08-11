Sunny South Properties celebrates Century 21 50th

Century 21 System Members from all around the world gathered July 28 virtually and together to commemorate half a century of the brand’s heritage as an industry leader and innovator.

Century 21 Sunny South Properties, locally owned by Ouida Morris for the past 38 years, took that opportunity to recognize the occasion and presented Ed McCoy the Emerald Award.

McCoy joined the Century 21 system 17 years ago, has excelled with quality service to his clients and customers, and is consistently in the top for production, officials report. The office was also recognized and received an award for their combined efforts in exceptional production and performance.

Century 21 Sunny South Properties is located at 4630 Hwy. 90, Marianna, and can be reached at 850-526-2891 and is available for all of your real estate needs.