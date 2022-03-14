 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunset in Cypress

Sunset in Cypress

Trees help frame this image of sunset in Jackson County.

 JUSTIN HALL, PROVIDED

Sunset’s coming later by the clock since timepieces were set forward an hour at the stroke of midnight last Saturday. Cypress resident Justin Hall took this picture of sunset in Cypress last week before the time change.

