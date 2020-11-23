 Skip to main content
Suspect charged in Graceville killing
The Graceville Police Department has identified and arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Shannon LaTrent Weatherington late last Saturday afternoon at Hardee's in Graceville.

Trayvon Dorsey was arrested in Dothan on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on a warrant, and is charged with murder. The Dothan Police Department carried out the arrest on behalf of the GPD, the lead agency in the case.

GPD had obtained a warrant for his arrest with the assistance of the State Attorney’s Office, according to a GPD press release. Dorsey was to be extradited back to Jackson County to await trial on the charge.

The release included a statement from GPD Chief Jason Barley. “I would like to thank all agencies involved and who assisted the Graceville Police Department in making this arrest, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Dothan Police Department,” he said.

