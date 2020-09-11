Take a Storybook Stroll through Main Street Marianna

Readers of all ages can now take part in a Storybook Stroll through downtown Marianna, following a tale across the windows of businesses in Main Street Marianna, according to Main Street Marianna’s Meghan Holley.
The journey begins at the Jackson County Public Library on Green Street and continues to Jefferson and Lafayette streets. Main Street Marianna worked with various downtown businesses to post pages along the stroll, with help from the Jackson County Public Library in selecting a back-to-school story.
Though any age can participate, the books are part of the library's collection for children. The first book featured on the stroll is "Never Ride Your Elephant to School" by Abby Carter and Doug Johnson which is a humorous tale of the problems that can occur when bringing an elephant into the classroom.
A map for the Storybook Stroll is available at the Jackson County Public Library. This map shows all the places that readers can visit to follow along with the Storybook Stroll, a month-long event from Main Street Marianna and various downtown businesses to give families something to check out while they're downtown.
While this particular Storybook Stroll is only available until the end of September, Main Street and the Library are working to select books for the fall and holiday season.
For more information, contact Main Street Marianna Executive Director Meghan Holley at 850-718-1022 or mainstreet@mariannafl.city.
