Talented trio

Three sisters from Malone made their grandpa Wayne very proud when the trio was among those recognized for their year of achievements in their local chapter FFA.

That recognition was made at the Malone FFA annual banquet held recently as the 2020-21 school year winds down in Jackson County. The siblings are all actively involved in the family farm near Bascom. Their parents are Matt and Ceritha Land.

For more information on the banquet, visit Malone FFA on Facebook.

