Tallahassee man killed in Jackson County crash
  • Updated
A 53-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in single-vehicle crash on River Road last Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say he was driving a gold Chevrolet Impala southbound on River Road when he ran off the road onto the west shoulder, overcorrected to the left and crossed the center line before entering the east shoulder.

FHP reports that the car continued traveling south on the grass shoulder and struck a culvert. The car overturned and ejected the driver, with both coming to rest in the yard at 2403 River Road, officials said.

