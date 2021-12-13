Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic asked to delay Marianna surgery clinic

With Jackson Hospital representatives saying the hospital could be hurt by it as it was initially and subsequently written, Marianna City Commissioners on Dec. 7 voted to modify, for the second time, a proposed city/county Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic.
MOUs set general working provisions as formal agreements are worked out.
The city government’s newest version of the as-yet non-binding agreement calls for TOC to wait five years before it builds its planned outpatient surgery clinic, an imaging center or a physical therapy center if it wants the incentives that have been put on the table by the city and by Jackson County in concert to encourage TOC to invest $6-8 million in expanding its presence here.
The company plans to raze the buildings in the old west-end plaza once anchored by Waco Drugs & Gifts but now in a blighted state. It wants to build a new office suite as well as the clinic, the imaging center and the physical therapy site.
The changes would leave TOC free to build the office space out immediately but put on hold its bigger plans.
As of Monday morning, TOC had not responded regarding the modified proposal, according to Marianna City Manager Jim Dean.
The project was code-named “Project Skeleton” for a time as the economic development opportunity first came to the table, a common practice in that arena as leaders work with and try to protect the identities of parties involved in the early stages of talks.
Jackson Hospital began expressing concerns once its representatives learned the project was afoot.
The incentives to TOC proposed in the MOU include seven years’ worth of Jackson County ad valorem tax reimbursements starting in year three of operations; the waiver of Marianna business license fees for two years, and a reduction of city building permit fees of 18 percent; expedited processing of city development orders and construction permitting; the waiver of all city utility connection fees and any impact fees associated with the connection to city-owned water, wastewater service and natural gas systems; a waiver of all costs, during construction phase, associated with those above-mentioned city owned assets; cash incentives to install natural gas equipment if needed; reimbursement of city ad valorem taxes for a period of time to be determined or a cash incentive instead.
Under the terms of the MOU, TOC would invest a minimum of $6-8 million and retain at least its current number of 13 employees for a year past the issuance of a certificate of occupancy for its site, with a goal of hiring more.