Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic asked to delay Marianna surgery clinic

With Jackson Hospital representatives saying the hospital could be hurt by it as it was initially and subsequently written, Marianna City Commissioners on Dec. 7 voted to modify, for the second time, a proposed city/county Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic.

MOUs set general working provisions as formal agreements are worked out.

The city government’s newest version of the as-yet non-binding agreement calls for TOC to wait five years before it builds its planned outpatient surgery clinic, an imaging center or a physical therapy center if it wants the incentives that have been put on the table by the city and by Jackson County in concert to encourage TOC to invest $6-8 million in expanding its presence here.

The company plans to raze the buildings in the old west-end plaza once anchored by Waco Drugs & Gifts but now in a blighted state. It wants to build a new office suite as well as the clinic, the imaging center and the physical therapy site.

The changes would leave TOC free to build the office space out immediately but put on hold its bigger plans.