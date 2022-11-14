Tank, plaque re-dedicated during Sneads Veterans Day event

When local veterans and friends gathered last Friday at American Legion Post 241 in Sneads, those assembled would see the present catch up with the past and reach out to the future.

The catching-up was achieved in the addition of four more names to the memorial plaque outside Post headquarters on Legion Road. It honors local soldiers killed in action as they fought for their country.

The American Legion members hadn’t known when the memorial was first installed that Josh Casey, David Edenfield, Calvin White and Marion H. Stanley were among those that gave their all.

They’d learned those names over time and filed each in the organization’s record-book for eventual addition to the monument.

That time came as this Veterans Day approached. They had a Sneads business, Comerford Vault-Memorial Service, add the names. The newly-added bring the roll to 13. The plaque was re-dedicated at last Friday’s ceremony to mark the additions. David Pippin spoke a portion of the official "final graveside honors" recitation as part of the re-dedication.

Another key asset of the Post was also re-dedicated that day, the aging battle tank displayed on the lawn outside the Post’s headquarters. The re-dedication was in acknowledgement of the recent cleaning that helped refurbish the old war machine.

The rest of the ceremony followed the Post’s usual Veterans Day agenda, including a talk from a guest speaker. Longtime Army reservist Elizabeth Walden took on that duty this year.

The ceremony also included a “21-gun” honor salute and the playing of taps by Post 241 Commander Bob Edwards.

The Post has a long-time team of shooters assigned for the salute, seven men who are called upon by others on occasion to carry out the ritual at graveside services for veterans, or in other special circumstances. In unison, each man fired three volleys for a total of 21 shots.

Afterward, Milton Schouest gathered the spent .30-caliber shells they’d fired from their M1 rifles, which were primary battle weapons in common use during World War II and the Korean War.

Schouest handed five to 12-year-old Garrett Burns, and distributed some to others as well. Schouest happens to know that Burns wants to be a Navy Seal, and the youngster was proud to have received the spent shells. That gesture was the day’s reach-out to the future.

After the ceremony concluded, the crowd moved inside for a meal prepared by the American Legion Post 241 Auxiliary.