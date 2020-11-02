Tax collector re-opens north entrance

The Jackson County Tax Collector’s office re-opened its north entrance Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse as the 2020 Ad Valorem tax collection season began.
It has been a somewhat unsettled time for the office since Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus pandemic as leadership adjusted to those challenges, but this is a shift toward the old normal.
Due to Hurricane Michael’s damages to the tax collector’s office in 2018, the entire office relocated to the driver’s license division west of Marianna on U.S. 90, and in the branch offices of Sneads and Graceville for 11 months.
However, the main office re-opened with a remodeled interior in September of last year. At that point, all stations were capable of collecting taxes, issuing hunting and fishing licenses, and tag and title transaction. This created a one-stop shop with personnel at the north and west-side entrances of the courthouse assisting customers with their taxes, license plates and hunting and fishing license.
But this spring, COVID-19 brought a temporary halt to that, with both the courthouse locations and branch offices closed to foot traffic for about a month due to the pandemic and precautions related to it. This circumstances temporarily turned the tax office operation into a call and mail center, with a walk-in shutdown called.
When offices around the county began re-opening again several weeks later, the north side of the tax collector’s office remained closed but the west side opened up with COVID precautions relaxed but still in place. With limitations on the number of people allowed into the space at once, long lines resulted outside the west-side door.
And the office was also extra busy inside fielding calls and receiving people from all over the state as they made their way to Jackson County for service, Murdock said. The office never limited who it could serve in terms of tag sales, and several came from surrounding and distant counties, frustrated because some of their offices were still closed by their local decision makers.
This week, things are getting back to normal with the north side reopening.
Instead of the west side being a one-stop shop, taxpayers are asked to now use the north entrance and tag-renewers are asked to use the west side.
There is acceptable exception to this general procedure, however: If you’re on the north side to pay your taxes, and it also happens to be time to renew your tag, you can take care of your tag on the north side while you’re there paying your taxes, and vice versa: If you’re there to renew your tag on the west side, you can also pay your taxes on the west side at the same time.
Title customers are asked to use the west side in any case.
Murdock said this is expected to help streamline customer waiting time and prevent the need to go from one entrance to another to carry out these two most common business transactions with the office.
Due to social distancing and small size of their lobbies, customers are only able to come inside if a clerk is available to help them.
The branch offices will also be reopening this week in Graceville and Sneads but with hours altered since the storm.
The Sneads office will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (before the storm, that office had been open Tuesday-Friday).
Graceville reopens at a new location, at 5422 Cliff Street, not far from its old place down the street. It is now co-located with the soon-to-open county fire rescue station. The tax collector’s side is open, with the fire crew to shortly follow. It will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (before the storm, it was open Tuesday-Friday).
Murdock said the reduced schedules are necessary because of personnel losses since the storm and the pandemic.
The courthouse office hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, closing 30 minutes early now because of time needed for enhanced sanitizing procedures.
