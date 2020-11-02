Tax collector re-opens north entrance

And the office was also extra busy inside fielding calls and receiving people from all over the state as they made their way to Jackson County for service, Murdock said. The office never limited who it could serve in terms of tag sales, and several came from surrounding and distant counties, frustrated because some of their offices were still closed by their local decision makers.

This week, things are getting back to normal with the north side reopening.

Instead of the west side being a one-stop shop, taxpayers are asked to now use the north entrance and tag-renewers are asked to use the west side.

There is acceptable exception to this general procedure, however: If you’re on the north side to pay your taxes, and it also happens to be time to renew your tag, you can take care of your tag on the north side while you’re there paying your taxes, and vice versa: If you’re there to renew your tag on the west side, you can also pay your taxes on the west side at the same time.

Title customers are asked to use the west side in any case.

Murdock said this is expected to help streamline customer waiting time and prevent the need to go from one entrance to another to carry out these two most common business transactions with the office.