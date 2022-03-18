Teachers show and tell at Chipola Regional Arts Association

A little song-and-dance from a vintage musical, a selection from Mozart’s Concerto No. 3, a fossil replica made by a child, and a music teacher enthused about her student recorders entertained and informed the Chipola Regional Arts Association when that group met Tuesday.

CRAA mini-grants had helped buy the materials that teachers used in acquiring the materials associated with those presentations.

CRAA invites all their grant-receiving teachers to be their special guests at a meeting and show the group how they spent the money. Their grants are at least $200 each. The amount can vary based on how much the CRAA can afford to give each year.

Chipley High School band director Richard Davenport brought daughter Jenny Davenport, who is one of his band students, to play a selection from the first movement of Mozart’s Concerto No. 3 on her French horn. A senior, she’s headed to college soon with scholarships in horn and vocals, majoring in a program that focuses on the music industry. She also volunteers at the Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley.

Her father had purchased that Mozart piece and other sheet music for his students with the grant. He’s lost count of how many times he’s received CRAA grants, but said the gift is a vital one, especially in recent years as money dried up at school for the purchase of the solo and ensemble pieces he needs to maintain and grow his band. He’s been at Chipley 23 years and started with about 40 in his band the first year. It has grown to nearly 65.

Davenport wasn’t the only one to purchase music with the grant: So did Vernon Middle and High School band director John Harcus. This is his 10th round of CRAA grant awards. He told members of that group Tuesday they were “rock stars” in keeping the arts alive in schools.

Another presenting teacher, Kristi Hinson, brought her son, Reid Hinson, to the meeting Tuesday. He’s one of her music students at Washington County Christian School and is a cast member in the school’s recent production of “Bye-Bye Birdie.” The CRAA money, her first at that school, helped buy costumes and set pieces for the vintage musical. Her son was not expected to perform at CRAA because his mom didn’t think there would be time. But he wanted to sing. And so he did, with time carved out on the spot for his performance, complete with some stage moves that lent an extra touch of theater to his mini-show.

When she worked at Chipley High School, Hinson had tapped CRAA for funding eight or nine years, and spoke Tuesday of its importance to any teacher at any school fortunate enough to have received it.

Vernon Elementary School music teacher Melissa Brock didn’t have any of her students at the meeting in person, but she brought videos of a few playing solo on the recorders she bought with her CRAA money.

She also brought one of those ivory-colored recorders to show. Attached to the end of it was a string of several beads in various colors. Students earn those additions bead by bead as they accomplish various skills in her class. They learn solos and also ensemble work. Their recorders are their own, to take home for practice and they’re held responsible for keeping them clean and in good condition. Their recorders come with a bag, a cleaning straw and a “cheat sheet,” a chart showing how to play all their notes.

The only presenter not from the music side of the arts was Marianna K-8 elementary-side principal Jessica Craven, standing in for art teacher Jessica Plass at the meeting because a substitute couldn’t be secured to relieve Plass from the classroom so she could attend.

Craven pointed out the importance of the arts. She said it would be a mistake to think of them as extra-curricular. Instead, she said, they should be recognized and used as much as possible for their cross-curricular value.

She brought a child-made fossil model to show, pointing out that students used math, measurement, science and more to research and make their pieces.