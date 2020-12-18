‘Tech Garage’ returning for 7th season

John Gardner, Chipola College Automotive Technology instructor, is returning for season 7 of “Tech Garage.”

The educational television show’s new season hits the small screen Saturday mornings on Discovery’s MotorTrend network.

Gardner, an ASE master certified instructor, uses his high-octane teaching on all the automotive systems with the perfect blend of the how's and why's, along with DIY driveway tips. From the professional techs to the weekend warriors, “Tech Garage” has you covered.

This season incorporates a new segment called “Master Technician Tech Tip” #MTTT. “Tech Garage” also added Master Technicians to the show lineup, such as Chipola’s own Josh Ellis as well as a multitalented automotive journalist, Dave Dobson. “Tech Garage” is diving deeper this season with show topics the audience asked for: autonomous vehicles, all-wheel drive and of course, diagnostics and repairs on a wide range of vehicles.