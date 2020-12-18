 Skip to main content
‘Tech Garage’ returning for 7th season
‘Tech Garage’ returning for 7th season

Chipola College Automotive instructor John Gardner, center, has signed on for season 7 of the television show, “Tech Garage,” on MotorTrend TV. Gardner is pictured along with co-host, Josh Ellis, Chipola Assistant Auto Tech Instructor, right, and automotive journalist, Dave Dobson.

John Gardner, Chipola College Automotive Technology instructor, is returning for season 7 of “Tech Garage.”

The educational television show’s new season hits the small screen Saturday mornings on Discovery’s MotorTrend network.

Gardner, an ASE master certified instructor, uses his high-octane teaching on all the automotive systems with the perfect blend of the how's and why's, along with DIY driveway tips. From the professional techs to the weekend warriors, “Tech Garage” has you covered.

This season incorporates a new segment called “Master Technician Tech Tip” #MTTT. “Tech Garage” also added Master Technicians to the show lineup, such as Chipola’s own Josh Ellis as well as a multitalented automotive journalist, Dave Dobson. “Tech Garage” is diving deeper this season with show topics the audience asked for: autonomous vehicles, all-wheel drive and of course, diagnostics and repairs on a wide range of vehicles.

“It's amazing and humbling to look back at 2015 when I started the show at Chipola College. I never thought it would grow into what it is today. We are fortunate to able to teach and demonstrate automotive systems on the coolest trainers on the planet. No other show is covering automotive systems in-depth like we do, garnering us a top spot on Saturday mornings,” says Gardner.

“Tech Garage” returns for season 7 beginning Jan. 2, 2021, on Motor Trend TV network, formerly Velocity.

“The business, industry, and education trifold is the way of the future, Gardner says.

“It's a win-win for the automotive industry and helps our local panhandle area with economic development.

“This season we are bringing the audience into Jackson County with a new opening and scenic shots of landmarks throughout the show. I am excited about the new season more than ever and I’m grateful to so many people who make this happen.”

Learn more about Tech Garage at facebook.com/johngardnertv and twitter.com/johngardnertv.

