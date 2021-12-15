‘Tech Garage’ returning for 8th season

The new season hits the TV screens worldwide Saturday mornings beginning Jan. 1, 2022, on Discovery’s Motor Trend network . ASE master certified instructor Gardner uses his high-octane teaching on all automotive systems with the perfect blend of the how’s, why’s and DIY driveway tips for everyone from the professional techs to the weekend warriors.

Automotive journalist and producer Dave Dobson returns bringing the show to the next level. “Tech Garage” is diving deeper this season with show topics the audience asked for: strategy-based diagnostics, step-by-step how-to, diagnostic trouble codes, autonomous vehicles, along with diagnostics and repairs on a wide range of vehicles.

“It’s amazing and humbling to look back at 2015 when I started the show at Chipola College. We are celebrating our 100th episode this season. I never thought it would grow into what it is today. I am fortunate to be able to write, script, produce and host the show. We teach and demonstrate automotive systems on the coolest trainers on the planet. With the shows uniqueness and popularity, we now have so much industry support and partnerships. No other show is covering automotive systems in-depth like we do, garnering us a top spot on Saturday mornings,” says Gardner.