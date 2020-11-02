Teen driver dies in single-vehicle accident

A 19-year-old male driver from Sebastian was killed in a Jackson County traffic accident on Sunday, Nov. 1.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was driving a sedan west near mile marker 144 on Interstate 10 when, just before 10 p.m., he traveled off the roadway, entered the west shoulder, then into a ditch before striking a fence.
The car overturned several times before coming to final rest on its roof facing a southbound direction.
According to FHP, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
