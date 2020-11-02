 Skip to main content
Teen driver dies in single-vehicle accident
Teen driver dies in single-vehicle accident

A 19-year-old male driver from Sebastian was killed in a Jackson County traffic accident on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was driving a sedan west near mile marker 144 on Interstate 10 when, just before 10 p.m., he traveled off the roadway, entered the west shoulder, then into a ditch before striking a fence.

The car overturned several times before coming to final rest on its roof facing a southbound direction.

According to FHP, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

