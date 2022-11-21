Teen seriously injured in Lovewood Road crash

A 16-year-old female from Chipley was seriously injured and three other teens received minor injuries in a Jackson County crash on Lovewood Road around 7:32 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The seriously injured 16-year-old, a 15-year old female from Cottondale and a 16-year-old female from Chipley were traveling in a Honda sedan being driven eastbound by a 15-year-old female from Chipley. Officials say the car left the roadway and entered the right side shoulder, and that the driver overcorrected, causing the car to re-enter the roadway at an angle sharp enough that it began to overturn onto its roof several times. The car came to final rest on its roof, facing south on the south shoulder of State Road 164 (Lovewood Road).