Teen to dribble soccer ball 36 miles across Jackson County

A 15-year-old soccer player that attends Evangel Church will rise before the sun this Saturday morning, July 23, and get ready to start her unusual 12-hour trek to raise money for Speed the Light, an international youth mission-support group that Evangel is involved in through its denomination.

If weather allows, Sophia Nuccio will dribble her soccer ball some 36 miles in exchange for donations to the cause, which can be made through a link accessible on Evangel’s Facebook page.

She’ll start around 5 a.m. near the Gadsden/Jackson county line, at the west end of Victory Bridge, where Chattahoochee gives way to the outskirts of Sneads. She’ll walk and dribble the ball all the way to the Jackson/Washington county line. She’ll stick to U.S. Highway 90, if possible, but she may have to use some back roads along the way if the grass is too high in places.

She’ll have a support team with her, including her dad, Mike Nuccio, and her older sister, Amalia Nuccio. That 17-year-old sibling has her own photography business and will capture some of the scenes along her sister’s journey.

This isn’t the first time Sophia has used her sports skills to help Speed the Light: Last year, on the lawn of the church, she set up a soccer net and, in exchange for donations, kicked 1,000 goals in four hours. She’d hoped to raise $1,000 – she raised $12,000.

She hopes to exceed that total, but says she’ll be happy with whatever good comes from her day of walking and dribbling that soccer ball for Speed the Light. The youth support group raises money for the many different transportation needs of missionaries around the world, and for the audio-visual equipment they need to spread their messages.

Nuccio plays soccer for Florida Elite, a Tallahassee city travel sports club for young people. She set her fundraising goal this year after talking with Evangel’s Youth Pastor, Jake Allen.

Her dad, a physician’s assistant that has run Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic’s Marianna location for 15 years, is also a veteran of helping those in need around the world. He’s been on multiple medical missions and says he’s proud of his daughter’s commitment to this cause.