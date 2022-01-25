Text-to-911 now available in Jackson County

Text-to-911 service is now available for people who cannot make a voice call to 911 in an emergency.

Testing for Text-to-911 has been completed in Jackson County and is currently available with plans from AT&T and Verizon Wireless, with other carriers following later this year.

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield stresses that the best way to contact 911 is still by making a voice call and says the service should only be used in emergency circumstances where a voice call is not possible or advisable.

“Call if you can, text if you can’t,” officials said. “Do not abuse it or make test calls,” authorities warned in a press release about the launch of the service.

Text-to-911 may not be available outside of Jackson County. If a text is made to 911 where that service is not available, a message will be sent back to the phone advising the customer to make a voice call.

The following are examples of when Text-to-911 is appropriate:

Deaf, hard-of-hearing callers, individuals with a speech disability, and others with special needs.

A caller who is unable to speak due to a medical or other condition.