Text-to-911 now available in Jackson County

Text-to-911 service is now available for people who cannot make a voice call to 911 in an emergency.
Testing for Text-to-911 has been completed in Jackson County and is currently available with plans from AT&T and Verizon Wireless, with other carriers following later this year.
Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield stresses that the best way to contact 911 is still by making a voice call and says the service should only be used in emergency circumstances where a voice call is not possible or advisable.
“Call if you can, text if you can’t,” officials said. “Do not abuse it or make test calls,” authorities warned in a press release about the launch of the service.
Text-to-911 may not be available outside of Jackson County. If a text is made to 911 where that service is not available, a message will be sent back to the phone advising the customer to make a voice call.
The following are examples of when Text-to-911 is appropriate:
Deaf, hard-of-hearing callers, individuals with a speech disability, and others with special needs.
A caller who is unable to speak due to a medical or other condition.
Emergency situations that would put the caller in danger if making a voice call (abduction, domestic violence or an active shooter situation).
Persons whose first language is not English.
When texting to 911, follow these guidelines:
Provide your exact address or location if possible (location services may be limited with texts).
Explain the type of emergency or help that is being requested.
Be prepared to answer any questions that the 911 telecommunicator texts back.
Use plain language; do not use abbreviations, symbols, emoticons, or photos.
Do not text while driving or operating a vehicle.
Messages should be brief and concise. Texting 911 can be done by typing “911” in the field for a phone number; no other numbers need to be used.
Texting should be done through your wireless phones text messaging service and not from third party texting applications. Text-to-911 does require an active telephone service plan with data or it will not work. Text messages may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all.