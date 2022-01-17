 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Hoppers return to Baptist College of Florida Feb. 5
0 Comments

The Hoppers return to Baptist College of Florida Feb. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Hoppers return to BCF

The Hoppers will perform at BCF in Graceville on February 5.

 CYCSTUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY/JUAN PONT LEZICA

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) located in Graceville will have The Hoppers family gospel band in concert on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in the campus Wellness Center.

Additionally that night, the campus Deese Center dining facility will serve dinner at 4 p.m. Guests that purchase tickets for the dinner and concert will have reserved seating when the doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. concert.

Tickets can be purchased in the BCF Business Office by calling 850-263-3261, ext. 418, or via the BCF website, www.baptistcollege.edu. General admission is $12. Concert and dinner combo tickets are $22, with special concert seating.

The Hoppers are guest performers on the Gaither Homecoming Tours and have received recognition and awards, including Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Soprano, Favorite Female Vocalist, Soprano Singer of the Year, and the Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Soprano and Favorite Female Singer.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 8-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 12-13:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert