The Hoppers return to Baptist College of Florida Feb. 5

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) located in Graceville will have The Hoppers family gospel band in concert on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in the campus Wellness Center.

Additionally that night, the campus Deese Center dining facility will serve dinner at 4 p.m. Guests that purchase tickets for the dinner and concert will have reserved seating when the doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. concert.

Tickets can be purchased in the BCF Business Office by calling 850-263-3261, ext. 418, or via the BCF website, www.baptistcollege.edu. General admission is $12. Concert and dinner combo tickets are $22, with special concert seating.

The Hoppers are guest performers on the Gaither Homecoming Tours and have received recognition and awards, including Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Soprano, Favorite Female Vocalist, Soprano Singer of the Year, and the Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Soprano and Favorite Female Singer.