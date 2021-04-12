 Skip to main content
The Hoppers return to Baptist College of Florida
The Hoppers return to Baptist College of Florida

The Hoppers return to BCF

The Hoppers will perform at BCF, 6 p.m. on May 8.

 PROMOTIONAL PHOTO, PROVIDED

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) announces that the gospel family The Hoppers will be in concert on Saturday, May 8, at 6 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center.

Tickets for the event are $12 per person and can be purchased in advanced in the BCF Business Office by calling 850-263-3261, ext. 418, or online at www.baptistcollege.edu. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The Hoppers have been guest performers on the Gaither Homecoming Tour and have gathered accolades over time that include Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Soprano, Favorite Female Vocalist, Soprano Singer of the Year, and the Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Soprano and Favorite Female Singer.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center for the 6 p.m. performance.

