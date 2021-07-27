 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Nelons to sing at Damascus Baptist in Graceville
0 Comments

The Nelons to sing at Damascus Baptist in Graceville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Nelons to sing at Damascus Baptist in Graceville

The Nelons will be in concert at Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville on Aug. 15

 CHIP WOODS PHOTOGRAPHY, PROVIDED

The Nelons will sing at Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The Grammy-nominated nationally-known gospel group has won multiple Dove Awards. The local performance begins at 10 a.m. in the worship service. The church is located at 5083 State Road 77, Graceville.

The group was formed after family patriarch Rex Nelon had already seen a 20-year career as a member of the legendary LeFevres.

The Nelons are members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and the group has been described as “bridging the traditional sounds of gospel music with contemporary influences.” The group has been part of the Gaither Homecoming Tour and Video Series. The Nelons earned the 2017 Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for their hit release, “When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.”

Most recently, the group released Peace At Last on the Daywind Music label. This latest recording has already produced a Top 10 radio hit for the group. The single, “Jordan” is now playing at radio stations nationwide.

“It will be a lot of fun,” Kelly Nelon Clark said in a press release. “Not only will we be singing the classics that have stood the test of time, we will also share many wonderful and interesting stories behind these timeless songs.”

More information is available at www.thenelons.com or by calling 850-263-6063.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting reporting period, July 21-23:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 17-20:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert