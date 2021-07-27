The Nelons to sing at Damascus Baptist in Graceville

The Nelons will sing at Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The Grammy-nominated nationally-known gospel group has won multiple Dove Awards. The local performance begins at 10 a.m. in the worship service. The church is located at 5083 State Road 77, Graceville.

The group was formed after family patriarch Rex Nelon had already seen a 20-year career as a member of the legendary LeFevres.

The Nelons are members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and the group has been described as “bridging the traditional sounds of gospel music with contemporary influences.” The group has been part of the Gaither Homecoming Tour and Video Series. The Nelons earned the 2017 Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for their hit release, “When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.”

Most recently, the group released Peace At Last on the Daywind Music label. This latest recording has already produced a Top 10 radio hit for the group. The single, “Jordan” is now playing at radio stations nationwide.