The Other Place opens in Marianna

One of the newest businesses to open in downtown Marianna is The Other Place.
Named after a bar in Deland the owner enjoyed visiting when he was younger, the wine and beer bar offers locals a place to relax after work and on weekends. The business’s soft opening was Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Owner Danny DeRico was born and raised in Norwich, Connecticut. When he was 16, his parents moved the family to Deltona, where his father pursued life as an entrepreneur. The following year Danny graduated from Deland High School and married his sweetheart. Not being one to waste time, Danny began his career working at an auto repair shop in Lake Helen. During this time his family grew to include four children.
After about five years Danny opened DeRico Automotive and began, what he refers to as a “paid hobby,” which was his side career as a karaoke jockey. In 1996 Danny went to work for Inland Materials, a concrete company in Deltona. After 10 years he accepted the position of shop foreman at Cemex in Orlando.
In 2013 Danny retired and, two years later, moved to Chipley, where he raises his own beef, pork, chicken and eggs.
“I like the country life,” he explained.
Over the years Danny continued to enjoy working as a karaoke jockey, and after retirement began dreaming of a place where people could gather after work and relax.
The Other Place is where one can enjoy a cool drink and play a game of pool on one of the seven-foot bar box tables. If pool is not your game, two electronic dart boards are available. Not only is karaoke music offered, but there is also an Internet jukebox, which allows you to download the app and play music straight from your phone or tablet. Follow your favorite sports on the five big-screen televisions mounted around the room. The Other Place has beer, wine, soft drinks and “pub grub” on the menu.
“I want it to be a place where people can come in after work and play a little pool,” he continued.
Danny plans to have a band once every month or two, pool tournaments, and other special events, including Super Bowl Sunday and possibly Sunday for the Daytona 500.
“I want it to be a place where people can come, feel safe, and not have to worry about inappropriate activity,” Danny clarified about his business. “I want it to be an asset to the community.”
“There is plenty of on-street parking available,” he added. “Wear a mask and social distance at your discretion.” Hand sanitizer will be available.
Pub hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., and on Saturday and Sundays from noon to 1 a.m. You will need to be age 18 to enter, and 21 to drink an alcoholic beverage. Carding will take place at the door. For more information, call Danny at 850-326-4717 or visit The Other Place at 2878 Jefferson Street in Marianna.
Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about businesses in Marianna.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.