The Other Place opens in Marianna

The Other Place is where one can enjoy a cool drink and play a game of pool on one of the seven-foot bar box tables. If pool is not your game, two electronic dart boards are available. Not only is karaoke music offered, but there is also an Internet jukebox, which allows you to download the app and play music straight from your phone or tablet. Follow your favorite sports on the five big-screen televisions mounted around the room. The Other Place has beer, wine, soft drinks and “pub grub” on the menu.

“I want it to be a place where people can come in after work and play a little pool,” he continued.

Danny plans to have a band once every month or two, pool tournaments, and other special events, including Super Bowl Sunday and possibly Sunday for the Daytona 500.

“I want it to be a place where people can come, feel safe, and not have to worry about inappropriate activity,” Danny clarified about his business. “I want it to be an asset to the community.”

“There is plenty of on-street parking available,” he added. “Wear a mask and social distance at your discretion.” Hand sanitizer will be available.