The pardoned collard
The pardoned collard

The traditional turkey-pardoning may take place at the White House this Thanksgiving as usual, but there’s also at least one collard plant in Jackson County that will be safe from the threat of harvest for the Thanksgiving table.

Jackson County resident James Bellamy planted his garden as usual in 2017.

The son of Alonzo and Plassie Bellamy, he’d grown up on a farm and the retired Army veteran still loves growing things.

Among his annual winter crops are collards. Those did well that year, and one plant just kept growing even after the season was done.

Admiring its tenacity, Bellamy decided not to plow it under. It grew alongside the next year’s patch, and he gave it some extra care as it grew taller. Eventually he added support stakes.

He kept it fed with fertilizer and phosphorus and compost, just as he did with the new batch of collards. The 2018 patch did well too. That crop and the one plant he’d kept over from 2017 survived being tossed like a salad by Hurricane Michael.

He’s kept respectful watch on that stubborn survivor from 2017. He no longer has to bend over to care for it in the garden. He has to look up now: It has grown to more than nine feet. He estimates that, if it were pulled straight and measured, with none of its natural curl in the stem, it would come to about 11 feet tall now.

He looks forward to seeing it stretch ever upwards.

