Three-hour open house is Friday at new Marianna City Hall
Three-hour open house is Friday at new Marianna City Hall

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and city of Marianna will host an open house event on Friday, March 4, from noon to 3 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of the new Marianna City Hall at 2895 Jefferson Street.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m.

The structure is a two-story building, with elevator and stairs, located in the old Peel Furniture building, which sits next to the existing city hall.

The new building houses the city manager’s office, the clerk’s office, municipal development and public works. The clerk’s office and city manager’s office are located on the first floor with municipal development and public works on the second floor.

The public is invited to attend the Friday event.

For more information contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.

