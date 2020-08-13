You have permission to edit this article.
Three injured in head-on Jackson County collision
Two Bascom men and a woman from Altha were seriously injured in a head-on Jackson County traffic crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 79-year-old Bascom man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 73 just before 2 p.m. when the left, front tire of his vehicle blew out.

As this happened, a 31-year Altha woman was driving a pickup truck northbound on SR 73.

The tire blowout caused the Bascom driver’s truck to change direction and enter the northbound lane. This resulted in a head-on collision of the two trucks.

The Bascom driver and his 83-year-old male passenger were both taken to Jackson Hospital for treatment and the Altha driver was flown by helicopter to Southeast Alabama Medical Center. All were listed as seriously injured.

