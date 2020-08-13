Three injured in head-on Jackson County collision

Two Bascom men and a woman from Altha were seriously injured in a head-on Jackson County traffic crash Wednesday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 79-year-old Bascom man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 73 just before 2 p.m. when the left, front tire of his vehicle blew out.
As this happened, a 31-year Altha woman was driving a pickup truck northbound on SR 73.
The tire blowout caused the Bascom driver’s truck to change direction and enter the northbound lane. This resulted in a head-on collision of the two trucks.
The Bascom driver and his 83-year-old male passenger were both taken to Jackson Hospital for treatment and the Altha driver was flown by helicopter to Southeast Alabama Medical Center. All were listed as seriously injured.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!