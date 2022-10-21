Three Jackson County schools get Recognition Awards

Three local schools got a share of the recently announced School Recognition Awards going to those that “demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence,” according to a press release from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year. Officials say 1,400 schools across the state received them. Amounts awarded depend in part on the number of students that attend it.

Marianna High School gets $115,366.

Sneads Elementary School gets $90,564.

Hope School gets $19,199.

The awards can be used to give teachers and staff bonuses, buy educational equipment or materials to assist in maintaining and improving student performance; and to pay temporary personnel for the school to assist in maintaining and improving student performance.

The exact distribution of funds is determined by the school’s staff and school advisory council.

The program was created by the Florida legislature in 2017 and is administered through the state’s Department of Education.

This year, a total of $200 million was awarded through the program.