Three Marianna residents and area man killed in crash

The driver of a pickup truck and three Marianna residents in the car he struck head-on were killed in a traffic crash Monday night in Calhoun County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency reports that the crash also involved another vehicle that was side-swiped by the pickup before the truck hit the car with the Marianna residents.

The driver of the pickup, a 45-year-old Panama City man, was eastbound on State Road 20 around 7 p.m. when the truck he was driving crossed the center line and entered the path of a westbound sedan.

The truck sideswiped that car and continued eastbound in the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with another westbound sedan, which was occupied by a 63-year-old female driver, an 80-year-old female passenger and an 80-year-old male passenger, all of Marianna.

The three in that sedan, and the driver that struck the car, were killed.

The sideswiped vehicle came to a controlled stop on the westbound shoulder of the road a short distance from the collision, with no injuries to the driver or his female passenger, both of Englewood.