 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Marianna residents and area man killed in crash
0 Comments

Three Marianna residents and area man killed in crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of a pickup truck and three Marianna residents in the car he struck head-on were killed in a traffic crash Monday night in Calhoun County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency reports that the crash also involved another vehicle that was side-swiped by the pickup before the truck hit the car with the Marianna residents.

The driver of the pickup, a 45-year-old Panama City man, was eastbound on State Road 20 around 7 p.m. when the truck he was driving crossed the center line and entered the path of a westbound sedan.

The truck sideswiped that car and continued eastbound in the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with another westbound sedan, which was occupied by a 63-year-old female driver, an 80-year-old female passenger and an 80-year-old male passenger, all of Marianna.

The three in that sedan, and the driver that struck the car, were killed.

The sideswiped vehicle came to a controlled stop on the westbound shoulder of the road a short distance from the collision, with no injuries to the driver or his female passenger, both of Englewood.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 26-28:

Local

Remains found in Marianna

  • Updated

Skeletal remains were found Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near a large billboard on State Road 71 south in Marianna, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Of…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 22-25:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 29-31:

4H accomplishments recognized
Local

4H accomplishments recognized

Jackson County Commissioners recognized Marianna High School junior Nathan Ziglar at their board meeting Tuesday night, posing with him and a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert