Three senior recitals set for May 9 at Baptist College of Florida

BCF Seniors Riley Higgins and Isis Masterpalo lead worship in the R. G. Lee Chapel.

 BCF, PROVIDED

Three Baptist College of Florida (BCF) seniors will perform their final recitals on May 9, beginning at 3 p.m., in the R.G. Lee Chapel on campus.

In the school’s Music and Worship Division, performers are Riley Higgins, Isis Masterpalo, and David Harris. The recitals are open to the public.

Masterpalo is a soprano from the studio of BCF Professor Leonard Day, and is expected to perform “Un moto di gioja” (Mozart), “A Pastoral” (Veracini), and “Mondnacht” (Schumann).

Harris, a senior guitarist from the studio of BCF Professor Jonathan Erp, is expected to perform “Courante,” “Sarabande,” and “Bourrée” in E minor (J.S. Bach).

Higgins, a tenor from the studio of BCF Professor Lisa Foltz and the fourth son of Charles and Kim Higgins to graduate from BCF, will perform “If with All Your Hearts, No.4” (Mendelssohn) and other selections.

This is not a comprehensive list of anticipated pieces to be performed during the recital.

For more information, visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

