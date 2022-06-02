Tidewater Equipment Company expanding into Marianna

Tidewater Equipment Company this week announced the development of a new location in Marianna, expecting to set up at the old Safari helicopter site in the Marianna Airport Commerce Park.

It plans to be in operation here toward the end of June.

The business plans to start its newest location with a crew of 8-10 workers, and continue to add personnel for a team of about 20 after their first year in the roughly 16,500-square-feet building, according to Zach Gilmore, vice president of Business Development for the Jackson County Economic Development Committee.

Tidewater’s regional General Manager Jackie Fleetwood said the jobs will range from entry-level parts counterpersons to skilled equipment technicians and that area resident David Pollack will be the branch manager for Marianna. All other hires are expected to be local individuals that will receive on-the-job training in their positions.

The company has more than 20 locations across five states in the southeastern U.S.

“Tidewater Equipment Company began in 1947 as a manufacturer of timber harvesting equipment such as the wheel saw and other devices and machines,” a press release distributed by JCEDC stated. “Charles Whittle, the company’s founder, established the company in response to a need to move timber from the woods to the mill. Under Whittle’s leadership, the company quickly became an early leader in the mechanization of timber harvesting,” it continued.

“By the 1980s, Tidewater Equipment had moved completely from manufacturing to distribution and grown from a single office location in Brunswick, Georgia to its now over 20 offices in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, and Alabama,” the release stated. “Over 75 years later, the company continues to expand its product offerings while maintaining its family values. Tidewater Equipment is now one of the world’s largest Tigercat dealers. In 2019, Tidewater Equipment has expanded to include Case IH and Case CE to serve the agriculture and construction industries. The company remains committed to its customers, its suppliers, and the industry,” the release continued.

The local office will have a concentration in the agriculture and construction side at start-up, Fleetwood said, with equipment sales, service and parts-supply at the forefront of the operation.

Tidewater entered into a three-year lease with the city of Marianna in January.