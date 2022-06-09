Tiny barber shop thriving in Sneads

Stan James has been a barber since he was an eighth-grader at Shanks High School in Quincy. His young eyes opened wide to the possibilities when he saw his local barber stash his earnings into a brown paper sack.

Somehow, that image made more real to him than the sight of a cash register that there was money to be made in cutting hair.

He asked his father for a set of clippers, and his dad came through.

James threw himself into the enterprise and graduated as a seasoned entrepreneur from Shanks in 1995, and as an adult named his business “Nine Nikel” in honor of that milestone year.

For the past six years he’d had his shop in Chattahoochee, in a rented structure, in addition to running a mobile shop. That’s a trailer with a chair inside, from which he’ll make house calls for those too busy, too physically challenged or just too comfortable at home to come in.

But last September he also took a big step, shaving off the expense of rent by purchasing a building of his own in east Jackson County’s Sneads community. A quick look at that structure makes clear that saying he’s a small-business owner is a most accurate description: His tiny shop is between 300 and 400 square feet, and likely closer to 300.

The free-standing, house-like building is tucked in between the Lakeside convenience store and Everything Country, an antiques/vintage shop on U.S. Highway 90. It used to be an outpost for Flowers Foods and that name is still on the door. James is still having his own signs designed and made. He’s also still running his mobile unit as well, but is in the physical shop from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. He cuts and styles all textures of hair for children and adults.

He’s renovating the building over time.

James also finds time to run the basketball program he established more than a decade ago for youth. It’s for kids in Gadsden and Jackson counties, and he is hoping to expand his "9 Nikel" youth program to include other sports this year.

James and a client are also working on a proposal that would periodically bring his mobile barber shop to local schools in a youth outreach program in Jackson County.

And somehow he fits a day job into the mix: He is also a custodian at Sneads High School.

He can be reached at 850-567-4478 during barber shop hours.