Tornado comes through Jackson County

Some homes and barns in Jackson County’s Alford and Cottondale communities took significant damage in an early morning tornado line that took two lives and injured two more in Washington County as it cut a path through the local area Thursday, according to Jackson County Emergency Management Director Keith Maddox.

No one on the Jackson County side was injured, he said, but roofs came off some expensive barns and some homes near Syfrett and Dock roads, he said.

The tornado passed through Jackson County communities near the Washington County line roughly between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., he said. A double-wide mobile home near Love’s Travel Center in the Cottondale area, some other nearby residences, as well as some other structures in the Cottondale/Alford area took the hit. Some homes in Washington County were destroyed.

Jackson County Fire Rescue was joined by volunteers from Evangel Church, Rivertown Community Church, Chipola Ministries and other groups and individuals that came out to help put tarps to protect the damaged buildings from further exposure to the elements and to assist the affected property owns in other ways as needed.

Their efforts continued into the afternoon.