Torreya State Park named geological site

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently announced that Torreya State Park in Bristol has been designated the newest State Geological Site, and celebrated that fact at a ceremony in the park, followed by a tour of the site.

“Designated State Geological Sites are areas the Florida Geological Survey has determined to be significant to scientific study and the public’s understanding of Florida’s geological history,” the agency said in a press release.

“Torreya State Park was chosen for this designation in part because of the park’s Rock Bluff, a steep, tall, limestone bluff that has been exposed by erosion from the Apalachicola River. Rock Bluff is part of the Torreya Formation and is about 18 million years old. Marine fossils, including those of the dugong, a large marine mammal related to the manatee, are found in the limestone formations exposed along the Apalachicola River and in the streambeds within the park,” it continued.