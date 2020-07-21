Tourist Development Council calls for plans on old gym, dining hall

The Jackson County Tourist Development Council on Monday approved the start of planning for the future of the old gymnasium and the dining hall at Endeavor, that board voting to next seek approval from the Jackson County Commissioners in order to get the ball rolling.
TDC Executive Director Christy Andreasen said the TDC’s vote to let engineer David Melvin get started on the project will likely be on the county’s agenda next Tuesday
It signals a start to one of the first major pieces of work to be done in the transformation of the old Dozier School for Boys properties into a new economic hub for the county.
If followed up with approval by the county, the TDC’s decision will give engineer David Melvin the power to start hosting meetings to gather public input in that planning process, to communicate with a steering committee that the county will assemble to further guide the process, and to start putting plans on paper . Sub-consultants, architect Paul Donofro, mechanical engineer David Watford, and electrical engineer HG Engineers will be working in partnership with Melvin on the project.
The gym is expected to become a multi-use conference center, and the dining hall a museum. The particulars, however, are still left to be decided.
Will top-notch acoustics be a major factor, for instance, in the 16,000-square-foot gym? That will ultimately depend on the events the community ultimately wants to use the facility for and upon how much money it’s able to spend on the project.
Will state-of-the-art lighting be a key over at the 10,144-square-foot historical and cultural museum? That’s another question for Melvin, and the community itself, must help answer.
Identifying the types of attractions to be featured in those spaces, and figuring out the costs associated with each element considered are among the unknowns that Melvin and his team will be tasked with finding answers for as the project goes forward.
They’ll also have to future out all the landscaping, parking, and all the infrastructure that will be needed to get the buildings outfitted to become the centerpieces that many in the community have dreamed of seeing there for the many years that Endeavor has sat empty.
The total fixed fee for this planning stage comes to $129,850 for the conference center, and to $120,650 for the museum. That covers all four of the consultants working together on the task order with Melvin acting as the primary contractor.
If the county approves the plan as scheduled, the design team is expected to have its first meeting in mid-August, with plans complete for final review late November of this year. Melvin expects it to be ready to submit for grant funding by mid-December as the county tries to take the next step: Making the dreams built in this stage a reality in the foreseeable future.
What we’ll be able to do is to understand what’s financially feasible for us, and what flexibility we can achieve so that those assets can serve multiple purposes, to be put to the best use.” Melvin said, adding that community input is another important factor in the process.
The money for this stage is coming from TDC funds left over in a reserve fund pulled together from the past few years of the organization’s operating budget, Andreasen said, not to be confused with the “lock box” of bed tax dollars that had been set aside by the county.
Andreasen said she considers Monday night’s TDC vote of historic importance.
“Not just for the TDC, but for the county as a whole,” she explained. “To pursue the development of actual plans to develop a convention center and museum on the property, this is our chance to be part of propelling the county forward into this new era. It’s a property with a deep history in a county with deep history, and it felt like a very profound moment to me. What comes from these plans remains to be seen, but this is the first official action with a tourism component and I really do see it as a history-making moment, where we’re finally starting to put some of these ideas we all have into action.”