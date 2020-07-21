Tourist Development Council calls for plans on old gym, dining hall

The Jackson County Tourist Development Council on Monday approved the start of planning for the future of the old gymnasium and the dining hall at Endeavor, that board voting to next seek approval from the Jackson County Commissioners in order to get the ball rolling.

TDC Executive Director Christy Andreasen said the TDC’s vote to let engineer David Melvin get started on the project will likely be on the county’s agenda next Tuesday

It signals a start to one of the first major pieces of work to be done in the transformation of the old Dozier School for Boys properties into a new economic hub for the county.

If followed up with approval by the county, the TDC’s decision will give engineer David Melvin the power to start hosting meetings to gather public input in that planning process, to communicate with a steering committee that the county will assemble to further guide the process, and to start putting plans on paper . Sub-consultants, architect Paul Donofro, mechanical engineer David Watford, and electrical engineer HG Engineers will be working in partnership with Melvin on the project.

The gym is expected to become a multi-use conference center, and the dining hall a museum. The particulars, however, are still left to be decided.

Will top-notch acoustics be a major factor, for instance, in the 16,000-square-foot gym? That will ultimately depend on the events the community ultimately wants to use the facility for and upon how much money it’s able to spend on the project.

Will state-of-the-art lighting be a key over at the 10,144-square-foot historical and cultural museum? That’s another question for Melvin, and the community itself, must help answer.