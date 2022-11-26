Town plans to salvage damaged 'old Sneads' structures

The road into Sneads from Interstate 10 is Gloster Avenue. It was once the center seam of downtown, with merchants all along the way in a thriving business district.

But eventually, most commerce shifted to U.S. 90 and this part of town became known by many as “old Sneads.”

Some may consider it out of the game now. But officials like Town Manager Lee Garner are trying to transform it into a star player.

They see its future as that of a social gathering point where families can go to enjoy quiet times together amid the remaining landmark assets there.

The town’s old manual deep well pump, the community gazebo, and a log cabin are among those clustered in easy walking distance of each other. The log cabin is already in use as a community center and is one of the section’s most valuable assets.

The town is trying to draw two more sets of buildings into the mix to further the setting and sense of low-key, low-stress living.

Garner wants to turn the one in the best shape into a performance space for small-scale concerts, or plays or other presentations that need a venue. It used to be a grocery store.

The other is across the road from that one, and very likely too far gone for restoration. It’s so far gone in fact that Garner now figures it’s a matter of trying to salvage and seriously secure some of the outer walls and let those walls lend character and potentially shelter usable space.

It had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018 and on Sept. 5 of this year, after the city had already engaged in negotiations with the owners to possibly buy that space, another storm struck and dealt it another devastating blow.

Best known to some as the old “Watson” store, and to others as the old “Gibson” store, piles of its bricks tumbled to the ground and there was other significant damage as well.

The bricks landed in heaps on the front side of the building, the one that faces Gloster. Debris barriers have been installed , along with a ‘no trespassing’ sign.

Those barriers are keeping the debris out of the street but otherwise the unsightly damage remains largely untouched.

Some people are distressed by that condition remaining as it is right now because it looks so run-down that it could send a bad message. But town officials say there’s good reason for that inaction and are asking residents for their patience and faith. A lot of money is in the balance, says Garner. Cleaning up at this point could put more than $600,000 in essentially approved grant money at risk because modifying anything before all the t’s are crossed and i’s are dotted could cancel the grant.

Overall, “old Sneads” has the potential to shape up as a side-trip history destination for visitors to the area as well serve as a center of day-to-day community life for the locals. Garner said work to clean up, salvage and transform could commence as soon as soon as it’s possible to do so without jeopardizing the grant.

Garner is also focused on the building across the street, hoping to build a performance space in the building that used to be the grocery store.

Garner’s plan seems to be geared to a notion shared by those upset that the debris remains: That it is important to have a beautiful gateway street into town, soothing travelers with a welcoming view as they head on in to take care of their affairs in the busy part of town to the north.

As soon as they get to Gloster’s meet-up with U.S. 90, those opportunities to do business in Sneads begin. You can buy construction supplies just to the right and there’s a sell-it-all Family Dollar just to the left. More shops follow in both directions.

For more information on the history of the “Gibson/Watson and other aspects of old downtown Sneads, see a special guest column in this edition from James “Joey” Dodson.