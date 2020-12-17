 Skip to main content
Toy giveaway is Dec. 19
A Christmas toy giveaway will take place Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. until noon, at the old BP gas station on Orange Street in Marianna, for youngsters 12 years of age and younger.

Donations to the cause can also be dropped off at that time.

Lineup starts at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, at 2870 Orange Street. Masks must be worn and all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event is sponsored by JCTS youth club, Gilmore Academy, Friendship Baptist Church and the Jackson County Youth Predators sports organization.

