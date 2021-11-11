Toys for Tots campaign in full swing

The Marine Toys for Tots drive is well underway locally with toy collection boxes set up at many business locations across Jackson County as mid-November rolls around.
Parents or guardians of children through age 13 in need of toys this Christmas must submit applications for a share of the playthings collected and those applications must be picked up from one of the six designated distribution points by Dec. 2, Monday through Thursday only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (for most points--see lower paragraph for variations in hours). They must be submitted back to the distribution point with all required information by noon, Dec. 8.
Copies of certain documents must be submitted with the application, including: A government-issued ID for the submitting/receiving applicant; non-parental custodians must show court orders that they are the legal guardian of the child or children they’re submitting for; proof of residence such as electric or water bills, or mail in your name at the address; and proof of income, such as IRS forms, current pay stubs, or documents from entities like Social Security or other agencies that provide money to the household.
The entities distributing the applications through noon Dec. 2 are: Chipola Family Ministries at 3004 State Road 71, Marianna; Jackson County School District Head Start, at 2950 Cherokee St., Marianna; Innovative Charities of Northwest Florida, at 1994 State Road 71 South, Marianna; Anchorage Children’s Home at 4120 Jireh Court, Marianna; Northwest Florida Regional Housing Authority on Brown Street in Graceville (Thursdays only, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the Marianna Housing Authority at 2912 Albert St., Marianna (Monday through Thursday from 1-4 p.m.)
Applicants will receive a numbered receipt from the receptionist at the distribution point, with all pick-up information included. At pick-up time, recipients must have their receipts and the photo ID they showed at the distribution point when they picked up their applications.
Organizers will start picking up the toy collection boxes on Monday, Dec. 6, with all out of play by Dec. 10.
Toys for Tots representatives will be at the Marianna Walmart on Nov. 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. collecting toys and monetary donations in person.
Two motorcycle rides, one on Nov. 20, the other, a “poker run,” on Dec. 11, will be held in support of the drive.
The Nov. 20 motorcycle ride will be roughly a 55-mile journey beginning at Southern Fields Brewery in Campbellton on U.S. 231 and ending at AMVETS in Chipley. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the ride immediately follows. A new unwrapped toy or a $25 donation by check per rider, made out to Toys for Tots, or in cash, is requested.
For more information, call Tom Perry at 850-592-2294 or Sean Connolly at 850-526-2331.