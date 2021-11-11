Toys for Tots campaign in full swing

The Marine Toys for Tots drive is well underway locally with toy collection boxes set up at many business locations across Jackson County as mid-November rolls around.

Parents or guardians of children through age 13 in need of toys this Christmas must submit applications for a share of the playthings collected and those applications must be picked up from one of the six designated distribution points by Dec. 2, Monday through Thursday only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (for most points--see lower paragraph for variations in hours). They must be submitted back to the distribution point with all required information by noon, Dec. 8.

Copies of certain documents must be submitted with the application, including: A government-issued ID for the submitting/receiving applicant; non-parental custodians must show court orders that they are the legal guardian of the child or children they’re submitting for; proof of residence such as electric or water bills, or mail in your name at the address; and proof of income, such as IRS forms, current pay stubs, or documents from entities like Social Security or other agencies that provide money to the household.