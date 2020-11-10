Toys for Tots drive begins

The Toys for Tots drive in Jackson County is now underway with applications for assistance due by noon on Dec. 10.
They’re being distributed now on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 3 at the four following locations:
- Innovative Charities on State Road 71 South (near the Rocky Creek Road intersection) in Marianna
- Chipola Family Ministries, 3004 Highway 71 North in Marianna
- Jackson County School District Head Start program, 4283 Kelson Ave., Marianna
- Marianna Housing Authority, 2912 Albert St., Marianna
Applicants will be given numbered receipts when they turn their paperwork in, and those will be needed at pickup time as well as a photo ID.
Deadlines for picking up and for returning the applications are firm. Certain documents, such as proof of income and proof of residency, are required of applicants. You can visit the organization’s website for more information on that at greenwood-fl.toysfortots.org.
In 2019, the program collected 5,107 toys, stocking stuffers, games, books and stuffed animals, and those were given to 843 local children in need during that Christmas season.
Toy donation boxes are being put in place now at various locations across the county.
