Track Isaias on WeatherSTEM

Tropical Storm Isaias was still tracking along on an uncertain path as of Thursday, but with expectations strong by then that it could eventually roll through most of Florida.
Jackson County may be on the less-dangerous west side and far enough away not be in direct danger but officials were keeping a watchful eye on it.
And an unblinking eye is constantly monitoring local conditions now that the community has gained a WeatherSTEM station. It was installed this May on the property where the old Jackson County jail was located years ago.
WeatherSTEM allows local agencies to better monitor incoming weather more accurately and provides real-time data on current conditions. The units are rated for 185 mph winds.
The system is funded through the National Weather Service as is free to the county for the first five years, with NWS maintaining and updating for the local government.
The public can register at no charge and access the system’s data as well through mobile apps for iOS and Android that have a camera feed. To access the data, visit https://www.weatherstem.com/dashboard. Weather elsewhere can also be monitored there.
