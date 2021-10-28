Tractor/trailer overturns on I-10 in Jackson County

A tire failure resulted in a one-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Jackson County, but the driver, the sole occupant, was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 48-year-old Lake Worth man was driving a tractor/trailer eastbound in the outside lane near Mile Marker 138 on I-10 around 3:55 a.m. when the tire failed.

This caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, officials said, and the trailer began to rotate counter-clockwise. It traveled across the inside lane and into the median.

The rig overturned onto their right sides, coming in the median facing north and partially blocking the inside westbound lane.