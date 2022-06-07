Traffic advisory for Jackson County

Florida Department of Transportation District Three advises that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state road in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Interstate 10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over S.R. 71—Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures one mile east of Chipola River, Wednesday, June 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for routine bridge maintenance.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.