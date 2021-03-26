Transportation company Cowan Systems announces new terminal in Marianna

Leadership with the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners, the City of Marianna and Chipola College were also part of the process necessary “to meet the needs of Cowan Systems, LLC and help them make the decision to locate in Jackson County,” the release stated.

“We are really proud of the way the entire economic development team in Jackson County came together to make this project happen in our region,” said Richard Williams, executive director of Opportunity Florida. “Having the Florida’s Great Northwest, Jackson EDC, county officials, and city officials all on board together really makes it easy to sell the county to prospective employers. It is a real pleasure to work with the local team and bring more positive growth to the region.”

Officials from Cowan Systems LLC offered the following statement in the release: