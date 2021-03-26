Transportation company Cowan Systems announces new terminal in Marianna

The Cowan Systems LLC transportation company is developing a new terminal in Marianna, expecting to initially bring 50 truck driver positions here and multiple office jobs as well, with plans to ultimately double the number of drivers as it ramps up over time.
The announcement came in a press release distributed Friday morning by the Jackson County Economic Development Committee (Jackson EDC).
“With over 90 years of experience, Cowan Systems specializes in dedicated truckload, intermodal, warehousing, brokerage, and driver staffing,” the release stated.
“The new terminal will temporarily be located in the Marianna Airport Commerce Park on a five-acre parcel with plans to develop a permanent location at the Marianna/Jackson County Distribution Services Park adjacent to Interstate 10,” it continued.
Jackson EDC received the project lead from regional partner Florida’s Great Northwest in February and hosted the company for a site visit in March.
“When a company chooses to expand their operations in Northwest Florida, the whole region wins.” said Jennifer Conoley, the president and CEO of Florida’s Great Northwest. “Florida’s Great Northwest is proud to have introduced Cowan to the business opportunities in the region. We wish the entire team at Cowan much success in Jackson County.”
Leadership with the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners, the City of Marianna and Chipola College were also part of the process necessary “to meet the needs of Cowan Systems, LLC and help them make the decision to locate in Jackson County,” the release stated.
“We are really proud of the way the entire economic development team in Jackson County came together to make this project happen in our region,” said Richard Williams, executive director of Opportunity Florida. “Having the Florida’s Great Northwest, Jackson EDC, county officials, and city officials all on board together really makes it easy to sell the county to prospective employers. It is a real pleasure to work with the local team and bring more positive growth to the region.”
Officials from Cowan Systems LLC offered the following statement in the release:
“The new addition further solidifies Cowan Systems as one of the leading transportation companies on the east coast. We are thankful and excited for our new partnership with Jackson County (FL) and the City of Marianna. The brand new terminal will create up to 100 truck driving positions and multiple office roles. Drivers will be offered state-of-the-art equipment, a full network of support, and regional driving options that provide opportunities to run our full network east of the Mississippi. We look forward to providing employment opportunities for the great people of Marianna and surrounding areas. We can’t wait to get to work.”
The release continued with additional information on the company’s plans here.
“The company based in Baltimore, Maryland plans to initially employee 50 drivers with office support staff with the goal of employing 100 drivers. Employment opportunities will be available in the immediate future. Interested parties should contact the team at CareerSource Chipola for more information,” the release states.
“Jackson EDC is pleased to be able to announce another victory in the first quarter of 2021,” said Jackson EDC board chairman Darwin Gilmore. “The logistics, warehouse, and distribution industry cluster is strong in our region and we are leading the way in Jackson County.”
Marianna City Manager Jim Dean also weighed in. “The City of Marianna commends the efforts of Jackson EDC on successfully locating Cowan Systems, LLC in our community,” he stated in the release. “This has truly been a team effort and we couldn’t be more proud of this announcement.”
County Administrator Wilanne Daniels added comments as well. “We are excited to welcome Cowan Systems to Jackson County,” she stated. “We are grateful for the diligent efforts of JCEDC in working with the company to make this project a reality for our community.”
Jackson EDC (Jackson County Economic Development Committee) is the designated Economic Development Organization for Jackson County. Tiffany Wilson Garling serves as the Executive Director with Zach Gilmore, Director of Business Development, handling competitive and expansion projects.