Transportation department issues traffic advisory for Jackson County

The Florida Department of Transportation District Three announces that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Sneads Weigh in Motion (WIM) Equipment Installation – Motorists will encounter westbound inside lane closures 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 for equipment installation.

U.S. 231 Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 for paving operations.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

