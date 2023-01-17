Traveling expo set for local event destinations

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson County Tourist Development Council have teamed up to organize a Sunday, Feb. 12 “event destination” expo, where participants can take a scenic drive to explore potential wedding destinations or places for other meaningful events in their lives.

It begins at 1 p.m. and concludes at 5 p.m.

Moving at their own pace, they’ll be able to visit with the destination hosts and learn more about some of the vendors that offer services commonly needed at weddings and other social events.

“The JaCo Social Circle is a brand-new traveling Wedding & Event Expo concept,” the organizers said in a press release. “This event is designed to feature the beautiful and unique wedding and event venues that can be found across Jackson County. Our goal is to help individuals in the planning process of their event experience everything that Jackson County has to offer,” it continued.

“Prior to my role with the Chamber I helped facilitate the Southern Charm Wedding & Event Expo that was held at the National Guard Armory,” said Chamber President/CEO Tiffany Garling.

“We are taking that concept and transforming it to really highlight the number of venues we now have available in Jackson County. Besides making sure our residents are connecting with local businesses, we also want to send a message to the rest of the region that Jackson County is a wedding and event destination.

“In a world that is constantly in fast-forward mode, it is important slow down on the day of your event and bask in every moment. Jackson County can provide you with the venues, the vendors, and the connections to ensure that you take time on the day of your event to experience it all,” says Kelsi Williams, Executive Director, Jackson County Tourist Development Council.

Featured venues are The Silos in Graceville, Southern Fields Brewing, Oake Haven Lodge, Raylene Reserve, Bar R Ranch and The Farms at Two Egg. Participants can start at any venue and move around the county as they so choose.

Each venue will have a variety of event vendors from the traditional caterers, florist, photographers, DJs and hair-and-makeup artists to mobile bar services, birthday party characters, balloon décor, custom wedding invitations and more. For more information follow “The JaCo Social Circle” Facebook Event or call the Chamber at 850-482-8060.