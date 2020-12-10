Tri-County gets dollars to help in 2 crises

Tri-County Community Council Executive Director Joel Paul Jr. shared some welcome news with Jackson County Commissioners at the board’s meeting on Tuesday: The private non-profit corporation is getting an influx of money from federal sources to help area residents continue recovering from Hurricane Michael and losses realized as a result of COVID-19.

The federal dollars regarding COVID-19-related wage losses are coming from the federal CARES Act the Community Services Block Grant program within the Department of Economic Opportunity. It can be used for crisis assistance in the areas of home repair and damaged appliance replacements, rent and mortgage payments, utility costs, educational expenses, medical assistance and more.

“The Hurricane Michael money (can be used) in areas we’ve never touched before,” Paul told the board. “We can now do tree removal, mental health counseling, and some other things we’ve never done before,” he advised.

It’s coming along, Paul said, as Hurricane Michael assistance money is beginning to dry up for some other helping entities that have been on the ground here since the storm, and he said the total available for use in Jackson County comes to about $1 million and was received in late August/early September.