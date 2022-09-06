Trivia Night held at Baptist College of Florida

The most recent semiannual Trivia Night hosted by the Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) was held Aug. 25 in the BCF Wellness Center. It is a fellowship-centered event.

This semester, 43 students participated in the trivia challenge.

Participants were assigned a color to set teams, and the seven competing groups named their teams before play began. Team names included the Hungry Hippos, the Puppies, the Blue Angels, the Blue Team, the Super Shrek’s, Fourth Place, and Pink-alicious.

The rules were simple: BCM Coordinator Daniel Shenning provided a series of eight questions on a given topic and each team had a sheet of paper and three minutes to record their answers.

Residence Assistants (RAs) canvassed the area to ensure that no one used their cell phones and that scores were calculated fairly. The question topics included BCF history, sports, “guess that tune”, movie quotes, and more. Once the timer sounded, white-board officiant Kevin Honeycutt tallied up the scores for each group.

The winning team for the evening was the Hungry Hippos and their prize consisted of quarters for the coin laundry. BCF students that participated and those that were watching stated they had a great time and enjoyed the short break from studying, school officials reported in a press release.

