Tropical Storm Fred brings a windy night

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall mid-afternoon Monday near Cape San Blas in Gulf County, bringing several hours of strong winds and some rain to Jackson County in its outer bands.

But damage here appears to have been minimal, said Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels, who is also the interim chief of the county’s road and bridge department.

There was very little in the way of road trouble or flooding, he said.

West Florida Electric Cooperative reported in a press release that there were some 10,000 customer power outages in its local service area, which includes parts of Jackson, Calhoun, Holmes and Washington counties.

The Floridan did not receive a press release from Florida Public Utilities regarding the scope of outages in its local service area, but both utility companies on their websites stated they were working diligently to get their customers back in service.

WFEC said in its release that the company, as of Monday, had brought in 19 additional line workers from Clay Electric Cooperative in Keystone Heights and the Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative in Live Oak, as well as workers from Musgrove Construction (electrical contractors) to help WFEC personnel make repairs and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

The company said additional personnel from Escambia River Electric Cooperative in Jay and from Central Electric Cooperative in Chiefland were to arrive Tuesday morning to provide additional assistance.